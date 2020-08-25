PlayStation Hits sconti: giochi PS4 in offerta, God of War, Horizon e The Last Of Us

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As part of the Amazon Gaming Week it is possible to buy at a discounted price a selection of PlayStation 4 classics belonging to the PlayStation Hits series, on sale while stocks last starting from 12.99 euros instead of 20.99 euros.

Among the games in promotion at the moment on Amazon.it we find Bloodborne (standard version, without The Old Hunters DLC), Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, Rayman Legends (the cheapest game on the list, offered at 12.99 euros), The Last Of Us Remastered (include il DLC Left Behind), Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (include il DLC The Frozen Wilds), God of War e Uncharted The Lost Legacy, just to name a few.

PlayStation Games Hits Offers

The offers indicated are valid only for a limited period of time and in any case while stocks last, as always, if you are interested, we therefore invite you to take advantage of it immediately before the products go sold-out, the replenishment in a short time is not guaranteed.