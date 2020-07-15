PlayStation 5: new DualSense photo, but will it be true?

Share it:

In recent days, a photo of the PS5 DualSense has appeared on social media, leaving everyone amazed at the huge controller size. Now a second image emerges, which however seems to have different dimensions, certainly more compact. What's the truth?

It is good to clarify how in both cases the sources and photos themselves are very dubioustherefore it could be fake or artfully created photo montages. In this second image the DualSense seems to be more compact and ergonomic, although as mentioned the quality of the shot is really poor … and what about the unsightly foot in the background? In short, it is difficult to say how credible such a photo is, if we also consider that peripherals of this type hardly come out of Sony's factories and offices, in this case we have a photo taken in a house … very strange, isn't it?

For another, it seems that mass production of DualSense has not yet started, with Sony which started producing PS5 in June and which would have doubled its production demand just recently with the aim of having ten million pieces available by the end of 2020. And what do you think? Is the photo authentic or not?