Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 2 of “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid” was important to fans because Kyoto Animation would have to deal with a heartbreaking tragedy.

Several employees, such as the director for the initial season of “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid,” died when someone set fire to the studio.

We keep having fun with the Kobayashi family. We’re hooked on the show because things happen every day, and we can’t wait for Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3. We could watch this delightful show for the rest of our lives. This is a must-see for anyone who likes funny things.

After making great anime such As the Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya as well as K-On, Studio Kyoto Animation was looking for a way to define itself.

And they hit the jackpot when they found this great little anime. It’s great that the studio managed to keep continuing to improve and made a new spring that really is easily as good as the last one and might even be better.

We’re all excited about Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S3, and we’re still having a great time just at Kobayashi haven.

Fans have high hopes for just a sequel because of how weird Tooru is and how cute Kanna is, and that’s what we’re going to be talking about today.

This is the question that is making people think fast right now. Let’s look into this a bit more to find out more about it. So, all people who watch anime have one thing in common.

As soon as they finish watching an episode, they go online to find out what’s going to happen in the next season.

No one is to blame, and neither are they. Because anime keeps us interested the all time, it makes sense that we want to observe more of it.

At the end of the second season, this was how fans of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid felt.

The anime’s second episode instances were eventually released by the production company in July 2021 after just a protracted delay.

Fans are already wondering if Kyoto Animation will keep working on the project and if there will still be a third season of the anime.

So far, no official words have been said about Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3. The second season ended in September of last year.

On January 19, 2022, a 13th episode came out. It was an OVA with Kanna and her friend Chloe.

A third season could be anticipated whatever time soon, considering the time it took again for season 2 to be published (4 years ago).

Since the manga has already put out enough paragraphs to easily turn into an upcoming season, a third season is almost certain to come back. The third season could come out as early as 2024 or 2025.

The main voice cast list will likely return if the anime gets renewed for a third season.

They are:

Naganawa, Maria as Kamui, Kanna

Kuwahara, Yuuki as Tooru

Tamura, Mutsumi as Kobayashi

Takahashi, Minami as Quetzalcoatl

Takada, Yuuki as Elma

Ishihara, Kaori as Magatsuchi, Shouta

Nakamura, Yuuichi as Takiya, Makoto

Tohru tells Kobayashi how she feels about her and says that she helped her realize she might only be herself.

Tohru is interested in taking her connection with Kobayashi to a higher level, so she asks for helen hand in marriage.

Kobayashi still won’t admit how she feels, but she returns Tohru’s love. But if there is a third season, we might get to witness their crazy but cute love story.

Based on how the 12 episodes of season 2 ended, we expect the 3rd season to begin adapting the Devil Ball story arc from Volume 8.

In this arc, Kobayashi, Tohru, Shouta, and Lucoa go to England so Shouta can go to a one-day magic school.

When he gets there, Kobayashi unintentionally tends to take the written magic test and gets the highest score, even better than Shouta.

But that’s not the most important part of this story. The Dragon Balls are getting stronger, which could throw off the balance.

In the new season, we can also expect to see more of Kobayashi as well as Tohru’s budding romance, as well as the threats that will follow.

Kobayashi is a programmer and office worker. As she gets ready for work, she is met by the huge dragon right outside Helen’s front door.

The dragon says her name is Tohru and immediately turns into a human girl in a maid uniform.

It turned out that Kobayashi had seen a dragon, who said he was from another world, the night before while he was drunk on a mountain hike. Then, Kobayashi took a holy sword off of Tohru’s back, which she was thankful for.

Tohru is homeless, so Kobayashi offers that the dragon stays at her home while working as her maid. The dragon agrees because he has fallen in love with Kobayashi.

Even though Tohru is good at cleaning, she has a strange personality that often makes Kobayashi’s life harder than it should be.

Tohru also brings other dragons, gods, and other mythical creatures to her new place just by being there.

Kanna, one of the aforementioned dragons, comes up to Kobayashi and asks him and Tohru to go back to their respective realm.

It was then shown that Kobayashi took a woman in when she was kicked out of the other globe and was left without a home. He became her guardian.

As Tohru and Kanna get used to the modern way of life, Kobayashi starts to think of them as family.