playing with the college basketball grays

It is curious how, without knowing anything about a specific case, we want to position ourselves clearly and we quickly identified villains and heroes in a crime documentary despite not being clear about what is happening specifically. Focused on the scandal that shook American college basketball in 2017, 'The Scheme' manages to show us that not everything is as it seems.

'The Scheme: The Christian Dawkins Scandal' is an HBO documentary film (which is premiering today its Spanish subsidiary) that over the course of two hours puts at the center the protagonist and alleged architect of the criminal plot that involved large bribes in signing young promises of student basketball.

In short, the accusations were that various agents and advisers duped high school players into playing at specific universities (such as the one in Arizona). in exchange for sports scholarships and cash for him and his family. Something that contravenes NCAA regulations.

An FBI investigation that leaks

The FBI investigation had its climax in September 2017, when it was presented in society at a press conference how this plot worked and warned the rest of the NCAA teams that they had their manual of strategies, which showed that these first arrests were only the tip of the iceberg.

And here comes one of the twists of the documentary: there was no more iceberg. Or they weren't able to scratch anymore. Thus, 'The Scheme' relates a somewhat murky investigation with the FBI throwing the house out the window, the undercover agent leading the case, suddenly disappearing, and arrests more typical of terrorists than swindlers.

The documentary, yes, is strongly supported by testimonies from Christian Dawkins, one of the main players in the plot. In first person, we learn how his experience and knowledge of high school basketball in Michigan made him open his own scouting and scouting business little by little. become a "runner" and create your own agency. Agency that made those services pay to play in an amateur league.

A documentary with more questions than answers

One of the problems with 'The Scheme' is that its director, Pat Kondelis, intentionally plays with the shadow that this is just a fraction of something bigger and that there is a lot of corruption in the NCAA and college basketball.

The two hours are built with a series of doubts and questions that Kondelis has, who assures that his intention is not for the audience to position himself. 'The Scheme' talks about loopholes, ethical grays and to what extent it can really be FBI territory to get involved in private association rules.

The documentary begins with a quote from a coach who says that "9 out of 10 schools cheat and the one that doesn't go last." A promising statement but, like the FBI, can't go beyond the plot around Christian Dawkins and his contacts. Character who, by the way, never saw anything wrong in the matter of paying to play.

This leaves the feeling that 'The Scheme' is a lot of noise and few nuts. They have good bait but fails to delve into different ramifications or perspectives, leaving the viewer with a feeling that the documentary is either short and lame when exploring this network of corruption or that it has magnified the story.