Physical 100 Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

The popular Netflix show Physcial 100 is the real-life equivalent of the video game Squid Game. One hundred people from all across South Korea participated in the show to find the “perfect physique” and the grand prize of a million dollars by beating each other in a series of physical tasks.

As soon as Physical 100 premiered on the streaming platform at the start of 2023, it was an instant hit, and even after a winner was crowned, viewers were eager for more. So, here’s all we know about the Physical 100’s second season, including when it’ll premiere, who’ll be returning, and what they’ll be doing.

Physical 100 Season 2 Renewal Status

Physical: 100, Netflix’s smash-hit Korean reality competition, will be back for a second season. The second season of Physical: 100, which Netflix announced would premiere with a new batch of 100 competitors on June 14, has been renewed. The new season has “got everything taken up a notch for our global fans,” series director Jang Ho-gi has said.

Physical 100 Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Physical: 100 has not yet been given a premiere date by Netflix. The first season debuted at the end of January 2023 and ended on February 21, 2023, with a total of nine episodes. Jung Hae-in, one of the contestants, told Hypebae that shooting began at the end of July 2022 and lasted for about a week. Production is either complete or well under way as stated in the official statement.

Both of Single’s Inferno’s seasons were shot in the summer but didn’t premiere until December/January. Season 2 of Physical: 100 could premiere in early 2024 if previous seasons are any indication.

About Physical 100

Physical 100, a South Korean reality competition show that sprang onto screens this year, has a hundred participants vying for a prize of 300 million won (about £200,000). Olympians, professional fighters, bodybuilders, and ex-soldiers were among the cast members who undertook a series of missions designed to test their physical and mental fortitude. At the end of each round, those who had failed to accomplish the tasks were eliminated.

Producer Jang Ho-gi and his team had great aspirations for a second season, as alluded to in the show’s last minutes. After showing a plaster bust of season 1 winner Woo Jin-yong’s torso, which represented the “most perfect physique,” the show’s voice-from-above narrator said something cryptic:

There are many different body types in this world. We’ll keep looking for the ideal body type. Season 2 was guaranteed after the success of the first season. Season 1 has been in the Top 10 of Netflix’s Non-English TV list for the past month, and it was the first unscripted show to ever reach the top spot. Those figures are higher than the ones for Single’s Inferno, another famous Korean dating show that has been renewed for a third season due to its popularity.

Physical 100 Season 2 Cast

It appears that Physical 100 is now casting for its second season, as they are also in the midst of developing intriguing new challenges for the contestants. Netflix provided a little knowledge into the casting process for Physical 100, even though viewers won’t learn anything about the participants until the second season premieres.

To quote director Jang Ho-gi: “I’m honored to meet a lot of contestants whom I feel are overqualified.”When the premiere date for Season 2 of Physical 100 is set in stone, fans will have a better idea of who will be returning and who will be new.

Physical 100 Season 2 quests

The second season of The Physical 100 will feature a new set of challenges that are sure to push the limits of even the most dedicated competitors.

The second season of Physical 100 will feature challenges designed to test players’ stamina, strength, and mental toughness in the same ways they did in the first. Season 2 could feature more of the same types of challenges as Season 1, or it could provide brand-new missions.

Physical 100 Season 1: Who is the winner?

There were 100 competitors in the first season of Physical: 100, but only one could collect the grand prize. Woo Jin-yong, a CrossFit athlete and snowboarder, was the only contestant to make it through every challenge and prove he possessed “the ultimate physique” by winning the competition.

He went more than 20 laps around a racetrack without being passed by any of his rivals, earning him the title of “The Tail of Ouroboros” champion.

Physical 100 Season 2 Trailer

As filming for season 2 of Physical 100 has not yet begun, there is currently no promotional material available. It will reveal the contestants for the first time ever once it is released.

Where to watch Physical 100 Season 2?

The first season of Physical 100 is currently streaming on Netflix, and the second will follow suit.