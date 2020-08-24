Pennyworth Season 2 will introduce an important Batman-related character

Share it:

Showrunner and executive producer Bruno Heller was a guest at the DC FanDome to reveal some news on the Pennyworth’s second season, the Epic series that tells the origins of the legendary butler of the Wayne family.

During the event, Heller indeed confirmed that the new episodes will introduce Lucius Fox. While anticipating that the character will not appear before mid-season, the author explained that fans can expect a debut in style: the CEO and president of the Wayne Enterprise will in fact “fundamental for the development of history”.

The interpreter of Lucius Fox has not yet been revealed, but this is the third live-action version of the DC character after Morgan Freeman in the trilogy of the dark Knight and Chris Chalk in the series Gotham.

Created by Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, the series stars Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth, Ben Aldridge as Thomas Wayne, Jason Flemyng as Lord Harwood, Paloma Faith as Bet Sykes, Ryan Fletcher as Dave Boy, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett as role of Bazza and Jessica Ellerby as the Queen.

In Italy the series is distributed by Starz Play. For more news from the DC FanDome, we refer you to the official trailer for The Batman and news on the HBO Max series focusing on the Gotham police.