Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem do their bit for COVID-19

Many celebrities have not stood idly by and have taken various actions to put their "grain of sand" in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) that plagues humanity. As of today, 665 thousand people have been infected with this virus in many countries of the world. Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, announced that they finished the process of acquiring and distributing 100,000 Nitrile gloves and 20,000 FFP2 type masks, which are already in the La Paz Hospital in Madrid, Spain.

"After many days looking for a way to find the necessary medical supplies to buy and donate to hospitals, Javier and I have finally found a way. Thanks to the logistical help from Inditex we have been able to buy 100,000 Nitrile gloves and 20 thousand FFP2-type masks, "said Spanish actress Penélope Cruz.

The award-winning actress mentioned that "even with the enormous difficulties in obtaining and taking such essential health tools to their destinations, we hope that in a short time we will be able to donate other materials that are so necessary in this crisis."

Thank you to all the heroines and heroes anonymous who put their own health at risk, to help heal and maintain the health of all of us. Thank you.

Spain recorded 838 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, another record that raised those killed (in this country) by the pandemic to more than 6,500, at a time when the government decreed a toughening of confinement due to saturation in hospitals.

