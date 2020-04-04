Pau Gasol, 'proud' of Kobe: "We all wish he was here to enjoy it"

He Spanish center Pau Gasol was "very proud" of the entry of Kobe Bryant at Basketball Hall of Fame, which became official this Saturday, although logically he regretted that he was "not here to enjoy it".

"Very proud of this great achievement. We all wish he was here to enjoy it and celebrate it with his family and everyone who loved him," he wrote in his account. Twitter the one who was a companion and great friend of Kobe, quoting the Naismith Memorial in his mention of Bryant.

The legendary player of the NBA He died on January 26, in a helicopter accident, and this Saturday he received further recognition for his great career and legacy, with the entry into the Hall of Fame along with other players like Tim Duncan Y Kevin Garnett.

In turn, the wife of the deceased Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, described as the "culmination" of his professional career in NBA The election, this Saturday, of the former Los Angeles Lakers player as a new member of the Basketball Hall of Fame Naismith, corresponding to the Class of 2020.

In statements to Pray Davis of the television channel ESPN through Facetime, with your daughter Natalie at his side, Vanessa Bryant He said, "It is an incredible achievement and honor and we are extremely proud of him (…) Obviously we wish he was here with us to celebrate (…) We are incredibly proud of him. And there is some comfort in knowing that was probably going to be part of the Class of 2020 Hall of Fame", said.

He also stressed that "every achievement he had as an athlete was a springboard to get the choice."