Patricia Bosworth, actress and biographer, dies of Coronavirus

April 5, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
New York City.- Patricia Bosworth, actress who once co-starred in a film with Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies of several stars, including Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, died as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19); he was 86 years old.

Patricia Bosworth died last Thursday in New York of pneumonia caused by the virus, her stepdaughter Fia Hatsav reported, The New York Times newspaper reported. The actress played a nun opposed to Hepburn in the 1969 classic "The Nun's Story". In addition to the biographies of Brando and Clift, he also wrote them for actresses Jane Fonda and renowned photographer Diane Arbus, who portrayed Bosworth for an advertisement for Greyhound buses.




The 2006 movie "Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus," starring Nicole Kidman, is based on the biography she wrote about Arbus.

Under the mentorship of Lee Strasberg, Patricia Bosworth studied acting at the Actors Studio alongside Marilyn Monroe, Paul Newman, Steve McQueen and Fonda; He worked on Broadway and starred in television shows like "Naked City" and "The Patty Duke."

He also wrote memoirs about his own life: in 1998 "Anything your little heart desires: an american family story" and in 2017 "The men in my life: a memoir of love and art in 1950s Manhattan".

