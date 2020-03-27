TV Shows

Pati Chapoy returns to Ventaneando forum in quarantine for incredible reason

March 27, 2020
Edie Perez
Pati Chapoy, host and owner of the television program Hoy, had to broadcast her participation in the program from home due to the Covid-19 coronavirus quarantine, but suddenly had to return to the Ventaneando forum.

Alejandro Zúñiga, through his YouTube channel, commented that executives at Televisión Azteca complained that the quality of the program dropped due to the absence of Pati Chapoy and the links did not work at all.

For this reason, Pati Chapoy was asked to return to work at the Ventaneando forum, as was Pedrito Sola, who also participated from his home through a link.

They caught the attention of Pati Chapoy, told him that the program was falling in quality, that they were not having the rhythm as it should be and they ordered him to return to work in the studio, "says Zúñiga on YouTube.




Ventaneando is broadcast every afternoon from 3:00 pm on Aztec Television and remains the leader in show programs in Mexico.




Pati Chapoy is leader in Mexico with Ventaneando

Pati Chapoy has been dedicated to the entertainment industry in Mexico for more than four decades.

Her beginnings on television took place on Televisa, in the 80s, when the late Raúl Velasco invited her to work with him on several of his projects, including the Always on Sunday program.

Later, Chapoy served as host of the program El Mundo del Espectáculo, on channel 2, in which she interviewed the artists of the moment.

Currently, and for several years, Mrs. Chapoy has been the director of Shows at Televisión Azteca and has been in charge of Ventaneando for 24 years.

