‘Downton Abbey 2’: the Crawleys return to theaters this Christmas with a sequel that confirms their cast

Friends of the Julian Fellowes universe, we will have ‘Downton Abbey 2‘earlier than expected. Focus Feature has announced that it will premiere the new installment of the dramas of the Crawley’s mansion this upcoming Christmas 2021. Specifically, on December 22 of this year the global premiere of the film will take place.

An ad that has caught us somewhat by surprise because the last we knew is that Fellowes was not going to be with the sequel to the adaptation cinematic of his series until he finished with ‘The Gilded Age’, his next series on HBO and whose premiere would be during this 2021.

‘Downton Abbey 2’ filming has already started and they promise us that there will be a great new event in the lives of the Crawleys. I don’t know what can beat the actual visit from the first film, but we’ll have to wait a bit to find out what Fellowes has in store.

Simon Curtis is in charge of directing this sequel, which will feature the cast of Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye y Dominic West, who join perennials Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Imelda Staunton, Jim Carter and Laura Carmichael.