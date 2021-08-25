Huawei seems to be in a bigger menace than expected

The decision was well taken, the threat is real…

The Chinese government has made its intentions very clear in the past and continue to re-iterate their motive at every chance they get and their aim is to replace America as the strongest economic and military superpower in+ b the next 20 years.

They have already started working towards this in many ways and one of those is by establishing a steady lead in the world of technological advancement.

Chinese brands have in one way or another played an essential role in every recent technological endeavor and they also have some of the most successful brands out there.

The new executive order ban ordered all American telecommunications firms from installing foreign-made equipment that could pose a threat to national security.

The scope and importance of the Presidential order cannot be ignored and trivializing the issue would definitely have detrimental ramifications.

Over the past few years, there have been multiple statements of caution from the White House on how the threat Huawei poses is very real and cannot be ignored.

Huawei is the world’s third largest smartphone manufacturer and world’s largest supplier of network equipment for Internet and mobile phone companies.

Serving numerous wireless and internet providers around the world, including smaller companies that serve rural areas in the U.S., Huawei is now a leading contender to roll out the next generation of wireless technology, 5G.

Super-high-speed 5G networks will be the infrastructure through which all data and information flow, connecting people, machines, power grids, and yet-to-be-developed technologies such as self-driving vehicles.

If China reaches a point where it has unconditional control over these pathways it would give the country more power than any other when it comes to collecting and processing information.