Pain Hustlers Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Hughes wrote a popular article again For New York Times Magazine in 2008 regarding Insys Therapeutics, a now-defunct drug company in which the only product was a painkiller that was very hard to stop taking.

Hughes turned his original research into a book after his article got a lot of attention. The book is about the illegal, dangerous, as well as unethical things Insys Therapeutics did to try to get Americans to buy their drugs.

It’s a scary story about how far the pharmaceutical industry goes and how a few money-hungry men can hurt the lives of millions of Americans.

Netflix is making a movie about Hughes’s amazing investigation. Even though we don’t know much about the movie right now, it looks like Blunt would then play the lead role of the working woman who becomes involved in a shady pharmaceutical start-up.

Pain Hustlers could help Hughes’s amazing journalism reach a wider audience by giving the story a character the audience can root for. This would make the drama a good addition to 2023’s lineup.

In the past few years, during awards season, Netflix has emerged as one of the biggest distributors. With movies like The Power of a Dog, Marriage Story, Mank, and, most recently, All Quiet just on the Western Front, this same streaming service has become home to some of the most famous and risky filmmakers of our time. But they haven’t won Hollywood’s biggest award, the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Pain Hustlers, the new movie from the service, could finally put an end to this long wait. This movie has a lot of big names in it, and it looks like it will not only be fun to watch but also change people’s minds with its timely and politically charged setting.

You’ve arrived at the right place if you want to know when, how, as well as where you can observe Pain Hustlers, the very first Oscar contender of 2023.

Pain Hustlers Release Date

“Pain Hustlers” will come out on October 27, 2023, which is great news for people who are looking to see it.

Pain Hustlers Cast

Pain Hustlers stars Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, along with other talented actors like Jay Duplass, Andy Garcia, and more.

Emily Blunt as Liza Drake

Pain Hustlers Trailer

Pain Hustlers Plot

The story revolves around a woman named Liza Drake. She is a pretty bottom woman who’s trying to make money for herself and her daughter and is having a hard time doing so.

Liza’s charm, guts, and drive take her and her company to the top, where she soon tries to find herself at the core of the criminal plot with deadly results.

Real-life scam stories are always interesting, so you’ll be sure that we’re sitting to watch this one soon as it comes out.

Pain Hustlers occur in the cutthroat and often an immoral world of pharmaceuticals. Early reviews of the film compared it to Adam McKay’s The Big Short, which took on Wall St and showed how the “great” financial minds were wrong.

Pain Hustlers is based on an interactive article by Evan Hughes in the New York Times Magazine 2018 of the same name. The article was mostly about the drug company Insys, which did well financially during the height of the opioid crisis.

This was thanks to a program that paid doctors high “speaking fees” to get them to prescribe Subsys, a painkiller with fentanyl, to their patients.

Insys hired appealing salespeople with little or no experience, most of whom were women in their 20s and 30s. They also went after Drs who needed money for either personal or work reasons. Many salespeople made six-figure salaries, but patients became addicted, and Insys went bankrupt in 2019.