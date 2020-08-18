Outriders, no GAAS: story and narrative are too important to the authors

Share it:

Over the summer, People Can Fly was able to show the public a new trailer of Outriders, a shooter with a dark atmosphere coming to current and next generation platforms.

On the nature of the shooter, he has recently expressed himself Bartosz Kmita, Game Director of Production. In an interesting interview granted to the editorial staff of IGN.com, the author motivated the team's decision not embrace the GAAS model for the development of Outriders. "When we started working on the game and realized that storytelling is so important, – remember – we realized that if we made a game-as-a-service, probably we would begin to fragment all in sub-contents. We didn't want to do it because for us the history is really very important". In addition, the Director highlighted how the mechanics of some declinations of the GAAS model do not convince the team:"We think there are quite a few good games on the market, and maybe people no longer have a way to spend 300 hours on grinding to basically get an in-game item".

For these reasons, Outriders has been designed to be a full game since Day One. Still without a release date, the production of the Polish team is expected for late 2020 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X. A Google Stadia version of Outriders will arrive at a later time.