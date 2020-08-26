Oppo A53 with 90Hz display, massive battery launched in India

Share it:

Recently, Oppo announced and launched its new phone Oppo A53 in India. We can say this phone is an average range phone of Oppo company. Here, we will get some information about the newly launched Oppo A53 phone.

About Oppo A53 phone

Oppo A53 is a next-generation of Oppo A52. As Oppo A53 is an updated version of Oppo A52, then it will contain many updated features. However, Oppo A52 is not an older phone. It had also launched a week ago. This phone includes many features like high refresh rate panel, big battery, and fast charging of the phone. First, we will start getting information about the screen. Oppo A53 has a 6.5-inch HD+LCD display screen. That means the phone supports high definition video content and LCD screenplay, which will not be harmful to the human eyes. The resolution of the screen is about 1600 x 720-pixel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The most important feature of this new phone is its refresh rate. The Oppo A53 has a 90Hz refresh rate of the screen. I think this may be the first phone with this much refresh rate along with an HD+ display. When we purchase any phone, then we will always take care of the camera on that phone. Here is the explanation of the camera. The Oppo A53 includes a triple rear camera, which contains 13MP OV13B primary camera and 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 13MP selfie camera also available on the phone. The electronic device includes a 5000mAH battery with a charger contains a Type-C port. The fingerprint scanner is also available below the camera.

Oppo A53 has a reasonable price that is ₹15,490 for the 6GB+128GB phone, and ₹12,990 is for 4GB+64GB phone. You can purchase this phone from Flipkart from today after 3 PM. There are Electric Black, Fairly White, and Fancy Blue color options available on the Flipkart for choice to choose the phone.

