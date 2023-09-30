Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

After the release of the first season of Captain Tsubasa in 2018, there was a lengthy period of silence, leading many to believe that the second season would never be released.

However, after nearly five years of anticipation, it is eventually being released. This is thrilling news for both soccer and anime enthusiasts, as Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc will premiere in October.

The publication of a captivating key image has increased anticipation for the continuance of Tsubasa’s soccer voyage.

The forthcoming season brings in additional performers and is directed by Katsumi Ono, offering an action-packed and highly charged story.

The 2018 revival of the franchise will resume the narrative of Tsubasa Ozora and his companions as they pursue their aspirations of becoming world-class athletes with the announcement of a second season.

Captain Tsubasa Junior Youth Arc, Season 2: The time has come for all football enthusiasts to assemble, as one of our 2000s anime will return this year.

No, it is neither Blue Lock nor Inazuma. It’s time for the Junior Youth Arc from season 2 of Captain Tsubasa, which you may have watched as a child.

The original version of Captain Tsubasa aired in 1989, and now we’re getting a remake in modern movement, but the art style is identical to the good old days.

Captain Tsubasa is a mix of sports, action, as well as slice-of-life anime regarding a juvenile boy’s desire to become the greatest soccer player and win the World Cup.

His journey leads us from his adolescence, where he endeavors to realize his ambition, to his infancy. With season 2 approaching, we are releasing all available information about the sequel.

Fans are eager for the second season because it will cover a crucial plot point. If you are a devotee searching for information regarding the second season of the anime, we have you covered.

This article will discuss the release date of Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Episode 1, provide a plot summary, and provide information on where to view the anime.

Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Release Date

The premiere of Junior Youth-hen Episode 1 of Captain Tsubasa Season 2 is scheduled for Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. JST.

The first episode of Captain Tsubasa Season 2 will be available to Indian viewers on the same day at 9:00 p.m. IST.

The release date for each episode of the upcoming season of Captain Tsubasa could be the same every Sunday.

Eventually, all new episodes will be made available for access on global platforms.

Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Cast

Hyuuga, Kojirou as Satou, Takuya

Ishizaki, Ryou as Tamura, Mutsumi

Misaki, Tarou as Fukuhara, Ayaka

Oozora, Tsubasa as Sanpei, Yuuko

Wakabayashi, Genzou as Suzumura, Kenichi

Hongo, Roberto as Konishi, Katsuyuki

Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Trailer

Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Plot

Captain Tsubasa is a 2018 Japanese sports anime adaptation of Yoichi Takahashi’s manga of the same name.

Captain Tsubasa has become the story of Tsubasa Ozihara, a juvenile soccer prodigy who, as a toddler, survived a fatal a car crash because his soccer ball served as a cushion.

Tsubasa’s daily routine centers around soccer, but when he was 11 years old, he followed his mother for Nakahime, which permanently altered his life.

This elementary school, to which Tsubasa transferred, was renowned for its soccer team. There, Tsubasa’s soccer talents soon make him a celebrity among the students.

His erstwhile Brazilian-Japanese trainer, Hongo Roberto, who was forced to retire due to an eye injury, notices this.

After joining the Navy, when he encountered Oozora’s father, he returned to Japan and assumed the role of mentor.

However, becoming the greatest player is difficult due to the fact that so many people share your aptitude.

Oozora is prepared to contend in international contests under aided by his mentor and his enemies-turned-ers.

Fans are eager for Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth-hen, which will premiere on April 9, 2023, 55 episodes after the conclusion of the first season.

As its name implies, this season will utilize the Junior Youth Arc of the manga and will presumably feature much more fluent animation.

The second season of Captain Tsubasa will focus on the Junior Youth Championship being held in Paris, in which Tsubasa and his team will compete.

Tsubasa and his biological mother moved to Nankatsu City, Japan, during the previous season, where Tsubasa enlisted in Nankatsu Elementary School.

Tsubasa is an exceptionally accomplished player, and he soon becomes the main player on the Nankatsu Elementary Football Team, guiding them to a number of victories.

Additionally, the season included the team’s participation across the All Japan Elementary School Football Championship.

Tsubasa makes many allies and enemies along the road. Tsubasa’s participation in the Inter Junior Youth Championship will be covered in the second season.

During this period, Tsubasa and his team will be required to compete against a number of elite athletes from countries such as Germany, France, Italy, etc.

While competing in the championship, Tsubasa and his team is going to confront a variety of issues both on and off the field.

Each squad will be comprised of the finest football players from their respective nation, and they will all employ distinct strategies and plays.

The anime follows Tsubasa Ozora, an 11-year-old child who aspires to be the best football player in the world and win the World Cup.