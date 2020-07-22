One Punch Man: Watchdog Man and Garou join the roster

Share it:

Bandai Namco announces two new entries on the roster of One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows, game based on the homonymous manga and anime series, which is now updated with two characters and a new arena.

Specifically, they are available from today Watchdog Man and Garourespectively characters 3 and 4 of the One Punch Man Character Pack.

Watchdog Man: one of the most bizarre characters of the Association of Heroes, constantly fights against any threat to its territory. Her legs have proven deadly against many monsters, deceived by her canine outfit.

Garou: self-proclaimed hero hunter, he uses the full range of his martial arts to defeat his opponents. Despite being a human himself, he has a fierce resentment against humanity, and the Association of Heroes in particular.

Also included in the Character Passes are new items for personalization, special moves and missions, also as part of a free update, it is also made available to everyone the Ruined Stadium stage.

Released last fall, One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows has been very successful thanks also to the good post-launch support from the publisher, who has continued to support the game with new free and paid content.