Gunther’s Millions Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Money can make everything harder, especially when there is a lot of it. But when a German countess, a group of hot Italians, an oddball with a moustache, or a German shepherd who inherited $400 million are involved, the cash is the easiest part of the story to understand.

The first part of the brand-new four-part documentary series, in both English and Italian, is about a German doctor who earned a lot of money in the 1980s by selling drugs. He gave his wife, who was a countess, and one‘s son a comfortable and easy life. But when their depressed son killed himself, leaving behind a $400 million fortune, the only person who could claim it was family dog, a German shepherd decided to name Gunther.

The countess left her empire to a family friend named Maurizio Mian. Mian is an Italian celebrity who is known for having loose ties to a mafia and a group of devoted followers. Gunther’s Millions tells the story of Mian’s adventures over the last 30 years, from establishing offshore bank accounts to buying Madonna’s old real estate to running elaborate social experiments with boy bands and bikinis, all while Gunther’s chaotic dog empire kept an eye on him.

Mian is an Italian businessman and the heir to a pharmaceutical company. He is also the CEO of a Gunther Corporation, which was named after the German shepherd he loved. Mian has used a huge queue of Gunthers as that of the face of his companies, investments, properties, and other business ventures over the years.

The trailer for the upcoming Netflix docuseries Gunther’s Millions was posted on social media by the streaming service. Gunther is a German shepherd who got $400 million from a strange countess. This is the story of the documentary. The actual story of a dog left with a lot of money and left in the care of Maurizio Mian, a close friend of the dead man’s son, is the centre of the documentary.

“The 400 million dollar dog! In the last 30 years, the dog’s wealth has grown into a huge empire that spans two continents and includes luxurious mansions, a group of famous people, as well as a pop music group. But any good dog will tell you that you should always dig a little deeper,” says the summary. The documentary series will have four parts, and Aurelien Leturgie will be in charge of making them. Aurelien Leturgie and Emilie Dumay are in charge of it, and NOBO Productions is behind it.

Since 2020, when Tiger King was a wild ride, Netflix has been exploring the world of weird documentaries, with mixed results. In the end, Tiger King 2 was a miss. But finally, there may be a story that can compete with Joe Exotic’s. This time, the story revolves around a dog named Gunther who just so happens to be worth a lot of money.

The trailer starts out in a nice way. A dog is there! German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein, who owned him before she died, left him an estate worth $80 million. This is just like in Disney’s The Aristocats. Gunther has a luxurious life with palaces, yachts, and probably the best dog food money can buy. Even though that’s strange, it’s not too crazy when you think about it.

Gunther’s Millions Season 1 Release Date

Gunther’s Millions is coming out on Netflix on February 1.

Gunther’s Millions Season 1 Cast

As himself, Maurizio Mian.

Director: Aurelien Leturgie

Gunther’s Millions Season 1 Trailer

The video clip shows how glamorous Gunther, a German Shepherd, lives his life. The money came to him from an unknown countess. Gunther’s shocking inheritance and Maurizio Mian’s close relationship with Gunther are also part of the story.

Gunther’s Millions Season 1 Plot

“Millionaire Gunther VI lives inside the lap of luxury. He flies on private jets, eats gold-flecked steaks for dinner, and has a group of beautiful spokesmodels and entertainers around him all the time. He is a German shepherd as well. The story goes that Gunther’s great-grandfather belonged to a mysterious noblewoman whose brother died in a tragic accident.

Since she had no children, the countess left her large fortune to her beloved dog and put him in the care of her son’s best friend, Maurizio Mian, who was an Italian pharmacological heir and aspiring impresario.

Mian has spent the last 30 years building an empire for his dog boss. He has bought expensive real estate, done controversial experiments, and come up with one of the largest tax fraud schemes ever. It’s a beautiful and strange fairy tale, so there are a lot of questions.

In this fast-paced 4 investigative docuseries, executive producers Aurelien Leturgie or Emilie Dumay travel all over the world to find answers. They gain access never to archival material and have personal, sometimes shocking discussions with Mian and the rest of Gunther’s longtime associates to try to figure out the complicated truth behind the world’s wealthiest pet.

Gunther’s Millions executive producer Aurelien Leturgie told people, “We couldn’t be happier that this trailer is out there so everyone can enjoy the several changes and twists of the Gunther story.” “Making this documentary series was a real thrilling ride of revelations and lies, and we had no idea where the tale was going to take us,” Leturgie said.

