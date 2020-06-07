Entertainment

One-Punch Man: Studio Madhouse's appalling attention to detail summarized in a frame

June 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Five years have passed since the debut of One-Punch Man, the anime based on the work of ONE and Yusuke Murata, but despite everything the fans continue to discover some incredible goodies missed by most of the public. In this regard, a few days ago a user made an extraordinary discovery by analyzing the clash between Saitama and Genos.

Among the great qualities of the first season of the anime, the ones undoubtedly stand out phenomenal animations of Studio Madhouse, and ianyboo has highlighted the work done by Shingo Natsume and his boys for the umpteenth time by publishing some frames from episode 5.

During the clash between the two heroes, Genos tries to hit his opponent by incinerating him after a dodge, but Saitama appears to disappear despite being in mid-air. As you can see at the bottom Madhouse took care to animate the technique used by the protagonist, who, unable to fly, avoids the cyborg's blow by jumping from one rock to another. At normal speed it is difficult to notice details of this type, but the fact that they are present can only be proof of the passion with which Madhouse has cured the first season of the anime.

READ:  Anne With An E: 5 Crazy Fan Theories On Season 4

And what do you think of it? Did you notice this little detail? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were advocating the manga instead, we advise you to take a look at the latest news on the new chapter of One-Punch Man.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.