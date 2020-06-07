One-Punch Man: Studio Madhouse's appalling attention to detail summarized in a frame

Share it:

Five years have passed since the debut of One-Punch Man, the anime based on the work of ONE and Yusuke Murata, but despite everything the fans continue to discover some incredible goodies missed by most of the public. In this regard, a few days ago a user made an extraordinary discovery by analyzing the clash between Saitama and Genos.

Among the great qualities of the first season of the anime, the ones undoubtedly stand out phenomenal animations of Studio Madhouse, and ianyboo has highlighted the work done by Shingo Natsume and his boys for the umpteenth time by publishing some frames from episode 5.

During the clash between the two heroes, Genos tries to hit his opponent by incinerating him after a dodge, but Saitama appears to disappear despite being in mid-air. As you can see at the bottom Madhouse took care to animate the technique used by the protagonist, who, unable to fly, avoids the cyborg's blow by jumping from one rock to another. At normal speed it is difficult to notice details of this type, but the fact that they are present can only be proof of the passion with which Madhouse has cured the first season of the anime.

And what do you think of it? Did you notice this little detail? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were advocating the manga instead, we advise you to take a look at the latest news on the new chapter of One-Punch Man.