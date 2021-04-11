One Punch Man Chapter 144: Release Date and Spoiler Discussion

Technically, One Punch Man Chapter 143 will be released first and then Chapter 144, but why in The Truth NewsDid we mention this? Because recently chapter 142 was released instead of 141, a chapter that has now been left in limbo.

Therefore, we cannot wait for the next chapter of One Punch Man, but the next one is expected to be between April and May. Given the One Punch Man chapter 143 is only 14 pages long, the next chapter will almost certainly be out in a week.

For the new ones, we explain what the famous One Punch Man anime is about. It was created by One and illustration adapted by Yusuke Murata, One Punch Man is a Japanese manga franchise.

One-Punch Man, it was turned into an anime that worked extremely well and ran for two seasons, one that premiered in 2015 and the other in 2019.

Saitama the hero

One-Punch Man follows the story of a superhero named Saitama which can make your opponent taste the powder with a single hit. But soon he gets bored of fighting the weak and decides to go on an adventure to find someone who knows how to put up a good fight.

Along the way, he meets Genos, a cyborg who is in search of another cyborg who killed his family and destroyed his city and decides to train him. They then both join a Hero Association and help keep the peace in the city by fighting all the evils that come their way.

One Punch Man Chapter 144 with spoilers

Although One Punch Man chapter 141 has been deleted by Yusuke Murata, it may take a while for the official manga to come out. Since the manga series has a random and divided plot, anything can happen at any time.

Since Chapter 143 of One Punch Man It’s only fourteen pages long, it shouldn’t take long to translate it into English and give the green light for fans to gobble it up. Next, there will be One Punch Man Chapter 144.

According to previous spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 144, Fubuki may be the next leader of the S-Class Heroes because she is willing to risk her life for others. Drive Knight, on the other hand, may have rescued the heroes from the missile, but he still has little regard for them and may soon become a villain.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed.