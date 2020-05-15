Mike Tyson Net Worth

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Michael Gerard Tyson is famously known as “Mike Tyson” has remarkable popularity and fanbase all over the world. Mike Tyson is a retired American professional boxer whose career lies between 1885 and 2005. There was quite a long gap of around 15 years after which Mike begin it again recently in 2020.

This American boxer did, however, manage to earn a net worth of $3 million dollars as of 2020. He does hold the record of the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title at the age of 20 years. Also, Mike Tyson is the first heavyweight boxer to hold several titles simultaneously including WBA, WBC, and IBF.

In the year 2003, Mike did declare bankruptcy of $23 million in debt at that point. During his progressive successful career, Mike did earn a minimum of $430 million from pursues and endorsements. That happens to be roughly $700 million after adjusting for inflation.

Mike Tyson Career

After deciding to drop out of school at the age of eighteen years, Mike Tyson did begin his career in boxing on 6 March 1985. In his professional boxing career, Mike did fight a total of 58 fierce and brutal fights. Among them, he did manage to win 50 fights while he won 44 fights by direct knockouts. There were 6 fights that he did lose but it did not have any impact on the popularity.

What is Mike Tyson's net worth and how does he earn cash now? https://t.co/hD1HW4akHW — Sun Sport (@SunSport) May 7, 2020

Mike Tyson’s career was having so many ups and downs after he did face the raping charges. So he lost the direction of his life after the downfall in his career that also happens to have an impact on his personal life. But he did make a grand comeback entry with the fight that did earn around $96 million dollars which is a record in boxing history.

Mike Tyson’s Net Worth

Around 20 years ago, Mike Tyson was having a net worth of $300 million dollars. Well, due to the several ups and downs in his career, he did end up losing all the wealth. But currently, the famous boxer is earning a net worth of $3 million dollars. He is beginning to focus on his career again after a long gap.

Mike Tyson Net Worth was last modified: by

Share it: