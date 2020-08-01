One-Punch Man 133: Murata continues to amaze with the clashes of the new chapter

Share it:

It's been a long time since the release of One-Punch Man 132. In the last chapter, Tatsumaki and Psykos were still performing but the days went by without having other publications. Only recently has Murata advised of the arrival of One-Punch Man 133.

Now that the new chapter of One-Punch Man has been published on Tonari no Young Jump, the digital magazine where it has been going on since 2012, let's see the contents of chapter 133. Warning spoilers from the next paragraph.

Obviously also One-Punch Man 133 is dedicated to the battle between the two psychic warriors. Tatsumaki twirls in mid-air, dodging attacks and attempting to hit in turn in boards masterfully designed as usual by Yusuke Murata. However, it appears that Tatsumaki is still holding back to allow the area to be evacuated.

Using his power, he manages to create a puppet that attracts the attention of the monstrous Psykos, thus infiltrating the body now fused with Orochi. The first attacks seem to work but, while Tatsumaki reuses his powers to take the heroes away from the building, Psykos responds to the attack by punching one of the heroine's hands.

As the green-haired girl tries to answer, she sees herself imprisoned because of a spear that also pierces her other hand. Psykos' energy attack is about to hit when another blow from below saves her. Genos has also arrived to give a hand, but not even at its maximum power is able to launch an important attack, simply diverting the blows.

Meantime, Saitama is grappling with rubble and hunger. Will the bald hero save the world of One-Punch Man once again or will the other heroes do it alone?