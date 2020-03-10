ONE PIECE: Zoro faces Wano Kuni in a great action figure

Share it:

While Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, ONE PIECE, challenges the Coronavirus by spreading over 60 volumes of the manga for free, the official merchandising of the franchise continues to produce extraordinary themed objects. The latest creation in this regard is an epic action figure created by Cola Studio.

The company, in fact, in conjunction with the tenth anniversary of the death of Whitebeard in the manga, has created a statuette that proposes the mythical swordsman of the Mugiwara with the typical samurai clothing of the saga of Wano. The action figure in question, however, can be admired through the images attached at the bottom of the news and shared by Mundo Kame.

In particular, the model will be offered to the public in two different versions, on a scale of 1: 4 and 1: 6. If the first in question is made in the measures 57 x 54 x 48 (cm), the 1: 6 one is instead smaller (36 x 34 x 30 cm). The price will also be different, 388 euros for the 1: 4 scale version while 236 euros for the other model. Both will be available starting fromlast quarter of 2020 even if pre-orders are already active through the official website.

The action figure was greatly appreciated by the community, thanks to an enviable attention to detail dictated by an excellent use of colors. And you, however, what do you think of this statuette edited by Cola Studio, you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.