ONE PIECE: what did Eiichiro Oda reveal during his last interview?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

I’m a fan of ONE PIECE they are always thirsty for information, which comes with a dropper from Shueisha and Eiichiro Oda. In recent days, however, the well-known mangaka has allowed himself to the microphones of a Japanese television program, revealing several news about his manga. He first revealed how much is missing from the ONE PIECE finale.

But he certainly did not hold back only to this, revealing many anecdotes about the relationship with the editors of ONE PIECE that he had over time and other small curiosities for the fans. Below we collect all those that have not yet been announced in the other news.

When choosing a manga to read, Oda just google “Interesting Manga” ;

; Oda likes to spend money on smartphone apps and games. To get a “Super Rare Shanks” he spent a lot of money;

Oda thinks Shimohuri Myojo Seiya is one of Japan’s best comedians, Taiyo Matsumoto sia un geniale mangaka and that the staff of the anime The World of Golden Eggs were brilliant;

and that the staff of the anime The World of Golden Eggs were brilliant; The author likes spas, likes it when he can cook a rare steak and when he has a good relationship with the anime staff.

Con ONE PIECE, Oda is giving the ground to many ideas and to many characters. What will be the future of the mangaka after ONE PIECE?