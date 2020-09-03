ONE PIECE: Oda charges the fans for the imminent arrival of the 100th volume

Share it:

Among the many epics that during these long years have managed to establish themselves within the anime and manga industry, one of the most important is certainly that of ONE PIECE, a franchise that in recent decades has been able to impose itself with indomitable force in the imagination of readers and viewers all over the planet.

Well, the manga is now close to the arrival of its 100th volume, an incredible result that has led countless fans to go wild on social media, as seen by the increasing number of cosplay and themed fan art that are appearing on social networks. The same creator of the series, Eiichiro Oda, is well aware of the great result obtained and, to celebrate, he wanted to share a themed post, viewable below, in which it is also revealed when the 97th issue of ONE PIECE will be released. Going more specifically, the mangaka said:

“The 97th issue of ONE PIECE will be released on September 16th !! We will soon reach the 100th volume !!! Actually, the 97th issue should have been released on September 4th, but it has been postponed due to the Coronavirus, oops.”

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that just recently Eiichiro Oda returned to talk about ONE PIECE and, in particular, its ending which is getting closer and closer, a moment that many fans are waiting for with mixed emotions, between hype and fear.