ONE PIECE: Luffy’s mother? The voice actress has learned when she will appear at Eiichiro Oda

September 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
There are still so many characters from the world of ONE PIECE that we don’t know. Some have been glimpsed in the shadows even though they have not been officially presented, while others are just vague shadows that no one knows if they exist. There Luffy’s mom is one of these shadows, never seen or heard in the story of Eiichiro Oda.

There are not only fans from all over the world who want to know the mother of the protagonist of ONE PIECE, but also the voice actress who gives her voice to the boy with the straw hat. Mayumi Tanaka, historical interpreter of the character, was interested in Luffy’s mother and therefore asked the author Eiichiro Oda in private when he will appear.

This is a revelation of Tanaka in a recent interview, and the answer could be “never”. In fact, the ONE PIECE mangaka replied that this pirate adventure is centered on Luffy who has already left his mother’s arms and the journey is completely focused on the young man, mom is not part of it.

We will therefore be able to learn more about Monkey D. Dragon with the future sagas but not about Luffy’s mother, so far only appeared through unofficial fan art. Meanwhile, the protagonist’s crew is preparing for battle with the emperors in ONE PIECE 989.

