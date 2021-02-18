ONE PIECE: has the new opening spoiled the last chapters of the manga?

One of the greatest fears of those who follow only the television counterpart of a work is the risk of encountering spoilers. There are many viewers who follow only the anime of ONE PIECE and just as many are those who avoid in every way to read the advances on the last chapters.

Currently ONE PIECE has 1004 chapters and just 963 episodes, the last of which will adapt chapter 964 of the manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda. The gap is rather narrow and yet the events that follow one another in the remaining episodes are still full of twists. Every now and then the animation studios have fun adding extra scenes inside the openings, a phenomenon that often arouses the anger of fans.

The user Pink-Neck-Steven on Reddit he has in fact noticed an extremely interesting detail within the clip created ad hoc to accompany the last opening track of the anime. According to him, in fact, several scenes seem to be literally borrowed from the last chapters of the manga and, to reinforce his hypothesis, he even compared the scenes in question to the tables of the manga. You can notice for yourself the following differences between the attachments at the bottom of the news.

And you, instead, what do you think of the similarity of these scenes? This is a spoiler of the fight sequence between Luffy and Kaido or is it the result of a coincidence? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.