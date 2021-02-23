ONE PIECE: Could Eiichiro Oda also make 30-page chapters?

One of the greatest difficulties for the legendary author of ONE PIECE, Eiichiro Oda, is to remember all the characters present in the work. In fact, if you don’t know it, the sensei has for several months now exceeded the thousand characters introduced into his masterpiece.

On the occasion of the release of the new issue of the weekly “Shueisha Weekly Playboy“, l’editor Iwasaki he told some new curiosities about the franchise, in this case some anecdotes related to the serialization of the manga. The publisher would have reported the words of the teacher that follow:

“If I could draw 30 plates a day then I would soon end up sending them. “



In fact, the teacher takes most of the time during the week to understand how to compress ideas into 17 tables, which is the number of pages required by Weekly Shonen Jump to publish a chapter. The material that revolves around the mind of Eiichiro Oda it is so much that it forces him to make cuts or modify the stakes in such a way as to optimize the space at his disposal in the best possible way. Finally, Iwasaki added that the sensei even uses 10 different types of fonts within its chapters.

In your opinion, on the other hand, would Oda really be able to publish 30 pages weekly for each issue?