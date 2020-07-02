ONE PIECE: a sexy Nico Robin in the Cherryrbomb cosplay

Share it:

The world of ONE PIECE it is made up of many islands and most are inhabited regularly. Given Eiichiro Oda's habit of drawing only beautiful women, at least in most cases, this means that many of the female inhabitants of the ONE PIECE world are beautiful. Yet the interest of the fans is concentrated on the protagonists.

Nami, Nico Robin and Boa Hancock they are always at the center of the attention of the fandom and for this reason they are also the girls of ONE PIECE most represented in the cosplay. Thanks also to the decision of Eiichiro Oda to often change the hairstyle and clothes of his women, it is difficult to always see the same version of a character on an aesthetic level.

An example is Nico Robin, the archaeologist who changed many clothes during the saga. One of the best known is that of Water Seven and Enies Lobby, where the woman wore a long, dark dress with a white blouse with blue prints underneath.

This version of Nico Robin was used for a cosplay, made by Cherryrbomb. The cosplayer brought her Nico Robin to Instagram with four photos as you can see below. In addition to the one with the book where the interpretation of the character is noted, the others allow us to observe well the sensuality of this Nico Robin, without neglecting a little extra where he wears Ace's hat.

As the manga continues with ONE PIECE 984, don't miss Dressrosa's Nico Robin created by Holly Morin.