ONE PIECE 994: the first spoilers confirm an element of the chapter

Sunday was published ONE PIECE 993 su MangaPlus. Battles, unexpected scenes, counterattacks and so on animated the chapter of the manga by Eiichiro Oda. There is therefore still a little left before we can see what will happen in ONE PIECE 994, scheduled for next Sunday. But some advances have already begun to circulate online.

After making our predictions, we expected a counterattack from Kaido. Another thing we expected was the return of ONE PIECE on hiatus, given that Eiichiro Oda did three weeks of continuous publication without stopping. It has now become a fixed appointment that is hardly unhinged. Beyond this news, however, others have been revealed spoiler di ONE PIECE 994.

Or rather, so far only one other element of the chapter has been anticipated, namely the title. Sometimes this is not needed, but in this case it is quite eloquent and introduces us to the contents that we will see on Sunday. ONE PIECE 994 is titled “My other name is Yamato”, making it clear that there will be a big focus on Kaido’s daughter.

Given his confrontation with Sasaki and the presence in the vicinity of Shinobu and Momonosuke, it is likely that the battle with Tobi Roppo will begin and will bring to light some of Yamato’s thoughts that maybe he could also finally take off the role of Oden Kozuki. Did you expect this choice from Eiichiro Oda?