ONE PIECE 992: when the next chapter arrives and what we should expect

ONE PIECE is about to reach the pinnacle of the Wano saga. Nine chapters are missing from the expected ONE PIECE 1000 as recalled by the weekly countdown prepared by the official Twitter page of the manga. But before we get to that it will take several releases that will build the complete scenario of the battle between Mugiwara and One Hundred Bestie.

If so far we have had small clashes between the two sides with different victories for the protagonists, there have not been the classic one-on-one combinations. Although already in chapter 991 of ONE PIECE we may have seen some. For now, Nami and Usopp are busy with Page One and Ulti as Franky is luring Numbers Haccha off the square.

In ONE PIECE 992 will we see more of these situations? The possibility is that some more one-on-one battles will arise as they slowly begin to delete the remaining Numbers, for now the closest threat. Zoro may be the next to defeat one as Apoo is summoning the remaining ancient giants right into his area. Sanji is also yet to make his debut against a Numbers and, given his closeness to Luffy, he may be forced to face one.

The fact remains that we probably won’t see it clash between Kaido and the Nine Red Sheaths which is being held on top of the Onigashima dome. As well as the battle between Jack and the two leaders of the Minks, much will be left on the offscreen and the outcome will perhaps be shown to us once Luffy gets around. ONE PIECE 992 will be published on October 4, 2020 at 18:00 on MangaPlus.