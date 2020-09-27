ONE PIECE 991: total battle in the square while Kaido goes on the attack

The countdown towards ONE PIECE 1000 continues, a chapter that will be nothing short of epochal. Already at this moment Eiichiro Oda is laying the foundations for the clash between Luffy and the emperor Kaido who will inevitably be the most difficult battle ever faced so far by the protagonist of ONE PIECE.

In chapter 990 of ONE PIECE we saw X-Drake risk dying but the undercover marine tries to lean on Luffy to fulfill his role. How did the captain in the straw hat take it? There answer is in ONE PIECE 991 which, after a brief interlude with Pound, Lola and Chiffon, shows all the doubts that the crew has towards X-Drake.

While Zoro and Jinbe are suspicious, Luffy accepts without hesitation taking the ire of his crew. Zoro is not convinced and exchanges a few blows of the sword with the marine in disguise who, however, continues to affirm that their intentions are the same. Meanwhile, Page One and Ulti arrive at the center of the action, transformed into dinosaurs, but an attack from Usopp hits the former. The two dinosaurs thus target the sniper and Nami, who run away to remove the Tobi Roppo duo from the center of the fight.

As Luffy and Sanji try to make their way to Kaido, Apoo also arrives in the area. This time Luffy avoids the attack by covering his ears, while the enemy pirate urges the Numbers to recover and enter the battle. Franky is also forced to leave the area to lure the Numbers Hatcha away from the square while X-Drake chooses Apoo as an opponent.

Meanwhile, the fight continues on the dome. The Sulong form of Inuarashi and Nekomamushi is too powerful for Jack falling exhausted to the ground in its mammoth form complete with a broken tusk. Kaido, who until now had been watching, gets angry and prepares a Boro Breath against the samurai. Kin’emon, however, uses his own technique to cut the beam in half, protecting his friends. The Red Sheaths are more than ever willing to die but taking Kaido with them.

Now that too Kaido has gone into battle, things will get harder for the protagonists of ONE PIECE.