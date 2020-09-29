ONE PIECE 991: finally revealed the Sulogn forms of the samurai Nekomamushi and Inuarashi

The last chapters of ONE PIECE have laid the foundations for the clashes that will lead us towards the conclusion of the story arc of the Country of Wa. On the one hand we saw the epic assault of the Nine Red Sheaths, who launched themselves directly against the Emperor Kaido, on the other hand it seems that each Mugiwara has found a specific opponent.

Driven by his extreme confidence in his own abilities, Kaido initially underestimated the samurai group led by Kin’emon, who also proved to be skilled strategists. The warriors had in fact calculated that their attack would take place on a full moon night, an event that allowed Nekomamushi and Inuarashi to take their Sulong form.

As we have already seen in the past with the characters of Carrot and Pekoms, the Minks, humanoids characterized by animal traits, can awaken their animal part to become stronger and faster, only on these nights.

As the chapter continues we see how in fact both Nekomamushi, Cat-Viper, and Inuarashi, Dog-Storm, manage to face Kaido’s crew, it is the emperor himself who claims that those forms have made them powerful enough from being able to measure himself against his men. At the bottom of the news you can find the table showing the Sulong shapes.

