ONE PIECE 990: forecasts and release date, the Mugiwara to the rescue

ONE PIECE 989 was released a few days ago on MangaPlus. The last weekly adventure written and drawn by Eiichiro Oda took us back to the battle of Onigashima, which sees a large group of pirates and samurai against Kaido’s minions. Obviously to lead this enterprise against the emperor ci sono i Mugiwara.

And now that the whole crew has gathered, what will happen in ONE PIECE 990? Inevitably, it is the right time to present a few fights, albeit quick ones, that show the cohesion and skills of the whole crew. In short, a brief skirmish against Kaido’s small fish waiting for Queen and King to meet their final opponents.

There is not only the Mugiwara crew waiting: for some time we have lost track of Kid’s crew and Law’s. The two Supernovas have yet to really come into play and their role will be fundamental to maintain the balance of force in favor of the protagonists. It’s unlikely we’ll see both of them in action in the same chapter and it’s more likely that Oda will only focus on the two of them one at a time. For this reason the most likely to reappear shortly is Kid, who we have already seen loading in the area. About this, we may also see Scrathman Apoo, Kid’s first target, so far sidelined together with Tobi Roppo.

Finally, the Tobi Roppos could also make their appearance again, or at least in part. These six pirates were heavily loaded by Oda, their departure without major upheavals would not be possible. ONE PIECE 990 will arrive on MangaPlus on Sunday 13 September. Meanwhile, we already know that ONE PIECE 991 will be late in arriving.