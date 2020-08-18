Entertainment

ONE PIECE 988: the very first spoilers accompany bad news for fans

August 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
Weekly Shonen Jump has been taking a few breaks over the past month, but now they're over. From now on, the magazine will be published regularly until the end of the year, barring new complications. This means that ONE PIECE and the other manga will continue unless the individual authors pause.

With the arrival of the first spoilers of ONE PIECE 988, let's see if our predictions about the battle of Onigashima have been correct. First of all, there is no color page, so the mini adventures with the story of Capone Bege and his crew are back. On the first page we see the rest of the story of the crew together with the title of the chapter "I waited so long". It is not yet known who this expectation refers to, since many characters could mention it.

The chapter then starts with a good focus on the mink, on Kaido and on Jack who arrives at the side of the emperor. Some unconfirmed spoilers from another source also mention the transformation into Sulong and one of the minks confronts Jack, who is accused of destroying the millennial Zou.

In the square, however, there is attention to the new meeting between Brook and Big Mom, while Sanji VS King seems to be reality. Finally, the announcement on the last page tells fans that ONE PIECE will be back on hiatus for a week, so chapter 989 won't arrive for another two weeks.

