ONE PIECE 988: full spoilers and images under the moonlight

There battle of Onigashima has officially begun. After Luffy and Kidd, the other groups of the alliance have finally made their move in the open, starting the war against the Emperor Kaido and his crew. This battle will mark a turning point in history, what are the next steps planned by Eiichiro Oda?

The first spoilers of ONE PIECE 988 had allowed us to take a quick look at the future development, but now a complete summary arrives and also many images that confirm some details on the chapter arriving on Sunday on MangaPlus. "Sorry for the wait" is the title of chapter 988 of ONE PIECE. Pound has jumped into the sea and is attempting to swim to Bege's ship while a group of marines from the coast are firing on the group.

Meanwhile Kaido prepares to clash with the minks, but Jack is arriving with his subordinates at the top of the dome, and among them there is also Number 7 in the shape of an Oni from the Momotaro fairy tale. Inuarashi and Nekomamushi want to take revenge on Jack, but the Guardians and the Musketeers warn the two leaders to focus on Kaido, they will take care of the mammoth. All minks use the transformation into Sulong.

On the Live Floor, Shinobu is shot by King as he attempts to save Momonosuke, but the child mysteriously begins to fly. King attacks in the void where Sanji is actually invisible in the Germa suit. After passing Momonosuke to Shinobu, Sanji prepares to clash with King in pterodactyl form.

Meanwhile, the protagonist of ONE PIECE asks Yamato to go and help Momonosuke. Luffy wants to go to Kaido, but Big Mom blocks his way. The attack of the empress "Elbaf no Yari: Ikoku" destroys half of Onigashima until it reaches the sea. Big Mom summons Zeus to her side who tries to rebel without success. As the empress prepares to kill Nami, Franky hits the empress in the face with the Kurosai motorcycle, while Brook uses his sword to cut Zeus in half.

ONE PIECE will be on hiatus next week, therefore, chapter 989 will not arrive for two weeks.