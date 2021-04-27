characteristics, price and technical sheet

Dell expands its range of professional equipment: it does it this time with the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable, a convertible laptop that uses the same format as Microsoft’s Surface Pro and that wants to become an alternative to the popular model of this manufacturer.

To achieve this we find specifications very well adapted to the times: it integrates the latest 11th generation Intel Core and two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 interface, although the screen is not as striking as that of the Surface Pro.

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Datasheet

Dell’s team stands out for a 13-inch diagonal screen that, yes, reduces the pixel density compared to its main competitor, the Surface Pro. The FHD + (1,920 x 1,280) resolution of this one can’t rival with the 2,736 x 1,824 pixels of the magnificent PixelSense displays of the Microsoft convertible.

The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable screen also has support for ComfortView technology that protects our eyes from blue light emissions. The brightness of 500 nits is also remarkable, and will allow you to work with the computer and of course use it to enjoy multimedia content taking advantage of these options.

Even so, we have remarkable features in another section, such as its 11th generation Intel Core processors, which will also allow us to access the graphic features of the new Intel Iris Xe graphics chips.

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Screen 13 inches in 3: 2 format Full HD + (1,920 x 1,280 pixels), touch, 500 nights Processor Intel Core 11th Gen (up to Core i7 with vPro) GPU Intel UHD (Core i3) Intel Iris Xe (Core i5, Core i7) Memory Up to 16GB 4,266MHz LPDDR4X Storage Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD PORTS 2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4) Minijack Ranura uSIM Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 LTE option Drums 40 Whr 45 to 60 W adapter depending on model Operating system Windows 10 Home / Pro / Enterprise depending on model Webcam 5 MP 1080p a 30 fps, soporte Windows Hello Dimensions and weight 288,4 x 207,9 x 8,44 mm 851 g (tablet only) Others Keyboard and stylus not included as standard Price From $ 1,549

In the connectivity options, the two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 interface —Microsoft still does not give access to that option — which give access to numerous connectivity possibilities.

The 40 Wh battery takes advantage of the Express Charge fast charging system, which depending on the chosen adapter (there are 45, 60 and 65 W versions with different sizes, all via USB-C) will allow you to have an 80% charge in less than an hour.

The Surface Pro has come up with an older cousin

Everything in this Latitude 7230 Detachable smells like Surface Pro. This is noticeable in its design, which is that of a 13-inch tablet (somewhat larger than what Microsoft offers, which reaches 12.3 o’clock) and that on the back has a drop-down support to be able to rest it on the table or other surfaces.

The keyboard is not included in the standard equipment.

The display frames are 10% thinner than those of the 7210 Detachable that preceded it, but in essence we have an identical format that was already used in its predecessor and in other competing models.

The bet here is that of the versatility of being able to use the equipment as a tablet and also do it with a noticeable difference in power: Surface Pro 7s still use 10th Gen Intel Core processors, but here Dell takes advantage of the new 11th Gen Intel Core.

As with Microsoft’s “detachable”, the Dell team sold as a tablet, no accessories included (except for the power adapter). Thus, using it like this will be the only thing that serial users can do, because neither the official Dell keyboard nor its stylus are included as standard.

We can of course take advantage of external keyboards and mice, but as with other convertibles the charm of these products is in using above all the keyboard with official touchpad provided by Dell and will incur an additional outlay (we do not know the price of this accessory yet).

That keyboard also follows the same traces as the Type Covers of the Surface Pro: slimline design and that small magnetic stop that allows you to bend it slightly so that it is somewhat inclined and in a more ergonomic position when typing.

The same goes for the official Dell pen or stylus, which can be stored in a special recess or “cradle” at the top of the keyboard and which also has an induction charging system that allows you to have it at 100% charge in just 30 seconds: that will give you an autonomy of 90 minutes.

The security options are numerous and we have from TPM 2.0 technology support to an optional fingerprint reader, SmartCards, these cards but in Contactless format or technologies such as Dell SafeBIOS and SafeID to protect the integrity of the equipment and our user accounts.

The pen charges in just 30 seconds. It is not included as standard, and is purchased separately.

In addition to this, we have a proximity sensor and a webcam with Windows Hello support. That means we will enjoy Dell’s Express Sign-In technology, which allows that when the equipment detects that we are in front, facial recognition is activated and we access the session in a secure and transparent way, without having to enter passwords.

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Price and Availability

The new Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is available today in the United States, where will have a starting price of $ 1,549.

At that price, we insist, only tablet and adapter included. The keyboard and stylus are two separate accessories.

More information | Dell