Olé! With sexy cleavage, Aislinn Derbez promotes her new jewelry line

This year was very successful for Aislinn Derbez, and is that Eugenio's daughter launches her new jewelry collection "Morena Corazón".

The businesswoman, whose jewelry line has already been in the market for several years and her partner Sofía Berlanga was inspired by the Huichol culture to create these new pieces.

“How amazing to see all this materialized at last! I am in love with this new collection that I brought together with @morenacorazon ‘Of earth and spirit’ focused on the symbology of the chakras ”.

To promote this new and sophisticated collection, Aislinn looked spectacular with a sexy neckline

How does “Morena de Corazón” come about?

Eugenio Derbez's daughter explained that Morena Corazón is a brand that expresses the mystique of ancestral cultures through the aesthetics of jewelry and contemporary design.

It began to develop through contact with the Huichol culture, re-interpreting the colors and forms of its ritual art in designs that fuse it with a current perspective.

By acquiring one of our pieces you are supporting the development of the indigenous communities of Mexico; Nayarit (Huaynamota, Potrero de la palmita, Las Higueras and Nueva Valey) and Jalisco (San Andrés Cohamiata), practicing fair trade, helping them preserve their traditions.

