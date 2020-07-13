Official: NFL Washington Redskins will change their name after it was deemed offensive

Share it:

Washington Redskins announced they will change their name

The team of Washington in the Nfl announced this Monday that it will change the name of Redskins after 87 years. The authorities communicated the resolution through a letter on their social networks, although they did not give details of the new denomination which will have one of the oldest franchises in the league. The decision was made after decades of criticism that the name of the team was offensive to indigenous people in the United States.

“On July 3 we announced the beginning of a team name review process. That review has been profound. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community aware of what is happening while we continue to move forward, ”reads the letter in its opening lines.

Then continue with the central point: "With the review process completed, today we announce that we will remove the Redskins name and logo."

The franchise logo will also be modified (REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque / File Photo)

"Dan snyder and the coach Rivera They are working to develop a new name and appropriate design that enhances the representation of the pride, tradition and wealth of our franchise, and that inspires our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years, "he concludes.

USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post, Washington Times and Sports Business Journal reported Sunday night that team owner Dan Snyder had plans to "withdraw" the name. Yahoo reported Saturday that the name change was imminent.

The team released a "comprehensive review" of the name on July 3 with the support of the NFL. The process started after major sponsors like FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America ask the team to change its name.

FedEx is the sponsor for the team's Landover stadium, Martland, and its CEO, Frederick Smith, is a minority shareholder. Nike and other companies removed the equipment material from their online stores.

Sponsors and fans had called for the team's name change (REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque)

Amid the nationwide debate on racism, pressure has been mounting on the organization to drop the Redskins name, which means "red skins". Experts and rights advocates have described the name as a “racist insult, defined by the dictionary”.

More than a dozen Native American leaders and organizations wrote last week to the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, demanding that Washington stop using the name immediately.

In the letter, which was accessed by The Associated Press, they said they expected "the NFL to start a firm, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American leaders, tribes, and organizations to repair decades of emotional violence and other serious damages that this racist team name has caused to indigenous peoples. ”

It is not the first time that a team must change its name. In 1997 the Washington NBA team stopped calling itself Bullets (bullets, in Spanish) for the violence involved and to avoid an association between the city and crime. From that moment they were renamed Wizards.

With information from AP

