Animated Transformer Coming up Says Director

The Director of Popular Animated Series Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley had revealed that Animated Transformer is in making. It’s been a Long-Awaited movie of Paramount Pictures, now it is supposed to end soon. The Original Live-Action movie Transformers is the favorite picture of all over the world’s Audience. Now fans are eagerly waiting to watch animated Transformers film series.

Transformers movies are released in 5 parts. The First Film of Transformers was released in 2007. All five-part of the Transformers film were directed by Michael Bay. He is the only responsible for the box office success of Transformers. The Last chapter of Transformers was released in 2017; the name of the fifth part is Transformers: The Last Knight.

In 2018, the Spin-off movie of Transformers was released as Title Bumblebee. John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld starred film gets lots of appreciation and attention of the Audience. It is a kind of reboot sort of movie of Transformers. Bay is not only the Director of the Live-Action Film Transformer but he is a Producer of the film as well. His relative newcomer director Travis Knight has assisted to direct Bumblebee. Bumblebee is the lowest-grossing film of the Transformers series.

Animated Transformers film is a Prequel of Transformers Series. Paramount and Hasbro’s eOne are the current production house that they working on the animated movie. Currently, they are focusing on Megatron and Optimus Prime that are set to return in Cybertron. Animated series is set to release as standalone. Makers are wanted to create a separate movie from Transformers and Bumblebee. The script of the Animated Transformation has been written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. Currently, the Final Drafting process is ongoing.

The idea of the Animated Transformers movie was announced in 2018. But at that time, makers have not started yet to even writing. In these days of coronavirus pandemic, makers have postponed the announcement ceremony of Animated Transformation.

Recently, Director Josh Cooley was the feature to direct the to his first feature animated film Toy Story 4. This is the long-awaited film of the sequel film of Toy Story. Toy Story won the Academy Award for the Best Feature animated film. So far, Josh Cooley was the director at the Pixar Movies. In The Incredible, he was the Storyboard Artist in 2004. Till this date, he directed eight feature films under the Pixar Studio. To making Animated Transformers, this is the first working experience of Cooley under the Paramount Entertainment.

