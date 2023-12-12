Nosferatu: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Another storm is about to hit the renowned fangs’ fan base after the recent theatrical release of the vampire comedy Renfield. Since 2015, this idea has tormented and tempted Robert Eggers. His only feature picture at the time, The VVitch, made him feel that he hadn’t made a name for himself in the industry. He is now prepared to continue ahead with the monumental Nosferatu film after having previously created The Lighthouse and, more recently, The Northman.

Nosferatu

It was an obvious choice to write and direct the picture given the prevalence of folklore and mythology in his previous works. Released in 1922, Nosferatu was an early vampire film that based its story on Bram Stoker’s famous book Dracula, albeit in an “unauthorized and unofficial” version.

Werner Herzog rewrote and directed a 1979 remake of the film under the title Nosferatu the Vampyre. To the scorn of Bram Stoker’s surviving descendants, Eggers is about to update the classic horror film for the modern day. Get all the information you need about the forthcoming film from one convenient guide!

Nosferatu Release Date

Focus Features announces the release date of the highly anticipated forthcoming horror film Nosferatu, directed by Robert Eggers. Next year, on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, 2024, the gothic horror picture will premiere in theaters.

Nosferatu Cast

Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok

Bill Skarsgård takes on the role of the legendary character Count Orlok in the forthcoming film Nosferatu. Skarsgård, famous for playing the villain in the IT movie, brings the terrifying and alluring Pennywise to life.

Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter

Nicholas Hoult plays Thomas Hutter, the main character in Nosferatu. Hoult, who has a varied acting career that includes parts in Warm Bodies and X-Men: First Class, gives the character depth and energy.

Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter

Little Red Riding Hood plays Ellen Hutter, the husband’s wife. As she continues to build her acting career, Depp gives Nosferatu a fresh lease of life. Her performance as the story’s heroine, Ellen, is pivotal as she succumbs to a terrifying plot involving the supernatural, seduction, and dread.

Willem Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz

Willem Dafoe, who has appeared in Eggers’ earlier works, plays the role of Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz. Dafoe, who is renowned for his adaptability on screen, makes the picture more nuanced by playing a role that wasn’t in the original Nosferatu.

Simon McBurney as Herr Knock

Simon McBurney applies his stellar acting skills to Nosferatu as Herr Knock. The Conjuring 2 and Tinker Tailor, Soldier, Spy star on the big screen.

Ralph Ineson as Dr. Wilhelm Sievers

Ralph Ineson, who rose to fame in Eggers’s The VVitch, plays Dr. Wilhelm Seivers in the next picture. Ineson, famous for playing characters with moral ambiguities, adds an intriguing new dimension to the plot.

Nosferatu Plot

The original silent German picture from 1922 had two adaptations for the big screen; Eggers’ film is the second remake. However, Bram Stoker’s gothic masterwork, Dracula, served as inspiration for the original Nosferatu.

Nosferatu borrows much from Dracula’s storyline. Count Orlok is interested in purchasing land in the German town of Wisborg and sends Thomas Hutter to Transylvania to see him. Orlok starts devouring the inhabitants of Wisborg, including Thomas’s wife Ellen, shortly after Hutter arrives at his castle, leading him to think that Orlok is a vampire.

Nosferatu Trailer

The lack of a trailer means that we will have to keep an eye out for developments in production. Since filming is underway, here’s hoping we receive some behind-the-scenes footage or photographs soon. In November 2023, Empire gave us our first look at the picture, revealing Lily-Rose Depp as the protagonist. Next came a still from Nosferatu, with Nicholas Hoult in the role of Thomas Hutter.

Nosferatu: About the Original

According to Britannica, the original Nosferatu, which was an early example of German Expressionism and an illegal version of Bram Stoker’s Dracula book, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2022. Stoker’s estate sued the movie’s producers, almost leading to the complete disappearance of Nosferatu, despite numerous story changes such as naming the vampire Count Orlock, making him less charming than in the novel, and establishing sunlight as the only thing that could kill him.

Nosferatu Creators

Robert Eggers, as mentioned before, will write and direct this new Nosferatu. Following his breakout roles in the A24 horror films The VVitch and The Lighthouse, as well as his foray into big-budget feature The Northman, this will be Eggers’ fourth feature directing feature.

Additionally, Eggers will serve as a producer with Eleanor Columbus (The VVitch), John Graham (Air), Jeff Robinov (Air), and Chris Columbus (Home Alone). Jarin Blaschke, who received an Academy Award nomination for his work on The Lighthouse, will shoot the film. Editor Louise Ford has worked on The Northman, while composer Robin Carolan has also composed music for The Northman.

Where to watch Nosferatu?

Theaters are the only places you can see Nosferatu. To add to the tension and highlight the shared excitement of seeing a horror film in theaters, the film will not be available on any digital platforms from the outset.