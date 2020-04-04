'NOS4A2', second season premiere date

Share it:

'NOS4A2' it was one of the best horror series we could enjoy in 2019. Stephen King himself said of it that it was "Terrifying? Yes. Envelope? Yes. But he's also doing something that online television can't or doesn't want to do: show working-class people doing their jobs and trying to do their best (sometimes failing) to be decent. The best horror stories are firmly embedded in real life. "





After announcing his second season, this has already been filmed, managing to escape the stops caused by the coronavirus, and we have just learned, thanks to AMC, that this new installment will be released on next June 1. The story this time is eight years after the events of the first part. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) still determined to end Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), and he will also seek revenge on his enemy and to harm him he has decided to go for Wayne, the son of this, a situation that will make the conflict personal.

Based on the eponymous novel by Joe Hill, this second season comes as a surprise to fans living in the United States, and it is that 'NOS4A2' will be broadcast on AMC and BBC America simultaneously. Along with the premiere date, the chain has also just released the first pictures of this horror series, which we are already looking forward to enjoying again this summer.

