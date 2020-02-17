Noomi Rapace stars in 'O2', new thriller by Alexandre Aja

Share it:

Last year he even conquered Quentin Tarantino with his latest film, 'Hell under water', and it seems that Alexandre Aja already has a new project in his hands. According to Deadline, this will feature the star of 'Prometheus', Noomi Rapace, as the protagonist and bears the title 'O2'.

The movie, which has been described as a cross between 'Gravity ' Y 'Buried '(Buried), It focuses on a woman who wakes up in a cryogenic medical capsule, alone, with no memory and no escape. All he knows is that he has 90 minutes of oxygen left and must discover how to save himself while discovering who she really is, who put her there and, most importantly, why?. The media also reports that the film has been written by Christie LeBlanc, and apparently, Aja was impressed with his script as soon as he read it.

"It's one of the most compelling scripts I've read in years: a pure survival experience with a great mystery at its core. Even without the fact that the protagonist is running out of oxygen, the suspense in its pages left me breathless".

Echo Lake Entertainment, 42 and Wild Bunch International They produce the film, which features Wild Bunch International for its international sales. At the moment more details about 'O2' are unknown, so we will have to wait a little longer to know its release date and possible cast.