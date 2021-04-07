Nokia TW T3110: new wireless headphones with active noise cancellation and IPX7 resistance

In addition to feature phones and smartphones (segment where the latest addition was the Nokia 1.4), Nokia also sells different accessories, among which we find, for example, the Nokia Power Earbuds and Power Eadbuds Lite. And it is precisely that range of True Wireless headphones that has just welcomed a new model.

It is the Nokia TW T3110, a proposal that stands out especially for integrating a hybrid active noise cancellation technology and for having an IPX7 water resistance rating. Let’s see all its features.

Data sheet of the Nokia TW T3110

NOKIA TW T3110 Drivers 12,5 mm Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 USB-C (case) Resistance IPX7 certification Drums 720 mAh Autonomy: up to 5.5 hours Charging time: 2 hours Others Active noise cancellation Touch control Dimensions and weight 20 x 30 x 24,5 mm 71 g PRICE About 46 euros to change

With multi-function touch controls

In addition to a 12.5mm dynamic driver that enhances bass while generating a smooth mid-high frequency, the new Nokia True Wireless T3110 headphones feature hybrid active noise cancellation technology that combines six microphones to detect and reduce noise up to 30 dB. With this, according to Nokia, they are able to block 80% of the background noise to achieve clearer conversations.

They also integrate Bluetooth 5.1 technology, Qualcomm aptX low latency audio and a multi-function touch control to play, pause, adjust volume, skip tracks, take calls, activate voice assistant, or easily switch to active noise cancellation mode.

In addition, the Nokia TW T3110 are IPX7 certified for water resistance, which means that they are immune to sweat and splashes of rain. Regarding autonomy, its 720 mAh battery promises 5 and a half hours of continuous playback and 22 hours of additional charge through the case. These figures are reduced, respectively, to 4.5 and 18 hours with the ANC activated.

Price and availability of the Nokia TW T3110

At the moment, the new Nokia TW T3110 will go on sale in India on April 9 at a price of Rs 3,999, which is equivalent to about 46 euros to change current. The company has not given details on its availability in other countries.

More information | Nokia