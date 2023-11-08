Sankarea Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

The manga adaptation by Mitsuru Hattori concluded with a cliffhanger in the first episode, which aired in April 2012. I was obliged to look into the rumors of a second season of Sankarea and speculate on what we could see.

This blog article will provide you with all the information you want on the impending season of Sankarea Season 2, which will start airing shortly. From the premiere date and potential plot twists to character profiles, we’ll cover it everything so you can stay on top of this interesting anime series.

Sankarea Season 2 Renewal Status

When it first aired in 2012, the first episode of the anime immediately captured the attention of fans. It managed to keep its audience on the edge of their seats until the very end. The series finale left viewers hanging. The show’s positive reception from audiences and reviewers led to widespread assumptions that it will be brought up again. To no avail, however.

Even though fans have seen an OVA and two special episodes, they are still eagerly awaiting the first full season. They are patiently awaiting any news on Season 2 of Sankarea. However, the creators are remaining relatively silent on the matter. The program was not picked up for a second season, yet it was also not canceled.

Sankarea Season 2 Release Date

The first season of “Sankarea” debuted on April 6, 2012, and ran until June 29, 2012. On November 30, 2012, a “special” 13th episode was published. It’s been over seven years since the show’s debut, and there’s still no word about a second season. There is a cliffhanger at the conclusion of the “special” that suggests a new season, but oddly, nothing has been spoken about a renewal.

The manga ended not long after the anime did, and the show itself is essentially a summary of all the volumes. At this point, a new season of the program appears quite doubtful. Our best estimate for when ‘Sankarea’ season 2 would premiere is sometime in 2024 if the anime gets renewed at all (which is quite doubtful).

Sankarea Storyline

Chihiro Furuya is a male high school student who is obsessed with zombies to the extent of wanting to “kiss a zombie girl” and collecting zombie-related media. After losing his beloved cat Babu, he looks to an ancient document for guidance in making a potion that would bring the animal back to life. He meets a girl called Rea Sanka who has just escaped her abusive family.

Despite her best efforts, she is not killed after consuming a sample of the “resurrection” elixir made from the toxic Hydrangea macrophylla flower. She dies after accidentally jumping over a cliff after an altercation with her father. However, as a consequence of the potion, she turns into a zombie that consumes hydrangea leaves to live. Chihiro’s ‘zombie girlfriend’ plays a major role in the narrative.

Sankarea Cast

Chihiro Furuya Voiced by: Ryōhei Kimura (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English)

Voiced by: Ryōhei Kimura (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English) Rea Sanka Voiced by: Maaya Uchida (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English)

Voiced by: Maaya Uchida (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English) Ranko Saōji Voiced by: Sayuri Yahagi (Japanese); Jamie Marchi (English)

Voiced by: Sayuri Yahagi (Japanese); Jamie Marchi (English) Mero Furuya Voiced by: Yuka Iguchi (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English)

Voiced by: Yuka Iguchi (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English) Jogorō Furuya Voiced by: Shirō Saitō (Japanese); Mike McFarland (English)

Voiced by: Shirō Saitō (Japanese); Mike McFarland (English) Do’on Furuya Voiced by: Seiro Ogino (Japanese); Christopher Corey Smith (English)

Voiced by: Seiro Ogino (Japanese); Christopher Corey Smith (English) Yuzuna Furuya Voiced by: Yurika Hino (Japanese); Caitlin Glass (English)

Voiced by: Yurika Hino (Japanese); Caitlin Glass (English) Babu Voiced by: Misato Fukuen (Japanese); Monica Rial (English)

Voiced by: Misato Fukuen (Japanese); Monica Rial (English) Dan’ichirō Sanka Voiced by: Unshō Ishizuka (Japanese); David Wald (English)

Voiced by: Unshō Ishizuka (Japanese); David Wald (English) Aria Sanka Voiced by: Mayumi Asano (Japanese); Lydia Mackay (English)

Voiced by: Mayumi Asano (Japanese); Lydia Mackay (English) Darin Arciento Kurumiya Voiced by: Aiko Kusumi (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English)

Sankarea Season 1 Ending

As was previously said, Season 1 left viewers on a cliffhanger. Rea was murdered by her own father. It was not apparent whether Chihiro could rescue her or if she was already dead when he was spotted running toward her. The season finale saw Ranko in an undisclosed facility, where he looked to be undertaking some type of experiment. There is detail on her involvement in the next seasons, but nothing about her present endeavor or her objectives.

Sankarea Rating

The reviews for Sankarea have been all over the place. The reaction has been somewhat neutral, judging by the 6.7 rating on IMDb. MyAnimeList, on the other hand, gave it a 7.29 out of 10, which may indicate a more positive reception from viewers.