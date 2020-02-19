No bra club! Celia Lora shares bold PHOTO and raises the temperature of Instagram

Celia Lora does not have a drop of shame and shame in his sculptural figure, so he always uploads photos that raise the temperature of his fans Y expose their sharp curves.

However, this Thursday he uploaded a slightly different image, in which he makes a small protest against censorship that exists towards the female body; although very much in his style.

The sexy playmate uploaded a snapshot, in which he models a wet t-shirtHe becomes transparent and exposes his chest. But, What caught most attention was the message that the garment brought.

Do my nipples offend you. ”

The message makes clear reference to lto censorship that exists against the bust of women, apart from that it labeled two accounts of Instagram, which are in favor of women who do not want to wear bras.

The bold protest did not leave his followers indifferent, who in less than six hours filled the post with More than 100 thousand likes.

