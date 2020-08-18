Nintendo Switch: the new Indie World arrives tomorrow, here are all the details

Share it:

Surprisingly, Nintendo has just revealed to its fans through a post on the official social channels the arrival of a new episode of Indie World, the event entirely dedicated to independent titles coming soon on Switch.

The event will be broadcast on the Kyoto-based company's YouTube channel tomorrow, Tuesday 18 August 2020, at 18:00 Italian time. The movie will have a total duration of 20 minutes, during which we will talk exclusively about indie games and therefore we should not expect any announcements related to Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Bayonetta 3 and other products of which new information is awaited.

Unfortunately, there are no details on the titles that will be shown in the course of the next episode of Indie World, but according to the comments of the fans under the post of the announcement on Twitter it seems clear that the most awaited is Hollow Knight Silksong, the second chapter of the acclaimed metroidvania disappeared from radar for some time now.

At the moment, no announcements have been made on a possible Nintendo Direct coming in the next few weeks and, at the moment, the only major title arriving in the coming months exclusively on Nintendo Switch seems to be Pikmin 3 Deluxe, or the re-edition of the game released on WiiU in the summer of 2013.