Ninja Touches 1 Million Subscribers on Mixer

It has been 5 days that Ninja Leaving the Twitch. Ninja Joined Mixer for his new streaming partner before five days ago. After Leaving Twitch, Within Five Days Ninja Hit the 1 Million Subscriber on the Mixer board.

The mixer is the Microsoft owned platform and officials of Mixer announced the 1 Million Active Subscriber and Ninja Blevins is Tweeted, “Today we hit 1,000,000 active subscribers on the mixer, Thank you for all the incredible support,” He Included, “I haven’t felt this good in a long time.”

Mixer and Twitch is the much smaller streaming platform as compared to Amazon’s Behemoth. Still, Users are following Blevins on Mixer. The Question is headed up for the users that 1 Million Subscribers are subscribers Ninja within 5 days it is Phenomenal Count as compare to Amazon’s Streaming Channel.

Other Streamers are also found there in the comments, Such as Guy” Dr. Disrespect” Beahm is commented ” I just have a feeling — and I’m just kind of going off gut right now — that unless they pick up somebody, a few other big names, I think Blevin’s numbers are going to go down,”

Also, Beahm is added that he said that noting to do with the Blevins Content. It is the Exposure of the Platform. An argument with few streamers and some of them said that Mixer Needs the new big name to increase the popularity in the streaming game.

They are correct at some point because the figure of viewers says lots of difference. If we compare the viewership base of the Mixer and Twitch then in result it gives much more difference. The mixer is having only 3 Percents of time to spend watching games online while on another side Twitch is having 72 Percents of Time to watching games online. This is such a big impact on online game streaming.

If Ninja Blevins is going with that speed than he breaking his own records. Last year he got the 3 Million Subscriber in Month and Now he is having more than 22 Million Subscribers.

The mixer gives first two months free for the subscribers, then the price will raise up for at least $5.99 per month.