 New poster of The New Mutants and the cast has already seen the movie

January 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Twitter account of "The New Mutants" He leaves us a new poster of the film, thus continuing again the promotional campaign of the film, which we remember was revived thanks to the launch of the new trailer of the film a few weeks ago.

This poster plays with that other face hidden by the mutant protagonists of the film, and as we know, everyone will keep a "dark" secret of their past. This is reflected here when we see the skulls that are hidden under the skin of each of them, in the purest X-ray style. It should also be noted that in the lower right part of the poster we can see now the new 20th Century Studios logo, as will be named the "new Fox" that remains at the hands of Disney and will be the one that distributes the film.

To all this, director Josh Boone has shared a post on his Instagram where we discovered that the main cast of the film has already been able to see the film in an exclusive screening for them.

Poster of the New Mutants (2020)

View this post on Instagram

Screening New Mutants for the cast! All mutants in attendance. #newmutants newmutants

A post shared by Josh Boone (@joshboonemovies) on



