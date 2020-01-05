New photos of the set of shooting of The Batman show the city of Gotham

Share it:

A few moments ago we learned that The batman, the new adaptation of the story of the DC hero by Matt Reeves, would start filming very soon. Today, a fan has leaked images of the filming set in London.

The user @JesabelRaay has posted on Twitter some photos that indicate that Gotham is already settling in London. The photos show cars of the famous Gotham police and press vans.

As Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN film begins production over in London, set photos have surfaced showcasing the Gotham City police department, police cars, & news vans. It's happening y'all … #TheBatman🦇 #TheBatmanIsComing🦇 pic.twitter.com/fJDlEIQjje – Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) January 5, 2020

"As Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN movie begins to take place in London, photos of the scene have appeared showing the Gotham City police department, police cars and news vans. It's happening … #TheBatman#TheBatmanIsComing"

The Batman will be the new continuation of the DC hero's story under the supervision of Matt reeves. The filmmaker will take over from Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder and will give maximum prominence to Robert Pattinson in the role of the Dark Knight.

The Batman will hit theaters on June 25, 2021.