Entertainment

New photos of the set of shooting of The Batman show the city of Gotham

January 5, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

A few moments ago we learned that The batman, the new adaptation of the story of the DC hero by Matt Reeves, would start filming very soon. Today, a fan has leaked images of the filming set in London.

The user @JesabelRaay has posted on Twitter some photos that indicate that Gotham is already settling in London. The photos show cars of the famous Gotham police and press vans.

"As Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN movie begins to take place in London, photos of the scene have appeared showing the Gotham City police department, police cars and news vans. It's happening … #TheBatman#TheBatmanIsComing"

The Batman will be the new continuation of the DC hero's story under the supervision of Matt reeves. The filmmaker will take over from Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder and will give maximum prominence to Robert Pattinson in the role of the Dark Knight.

The Batman will hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.